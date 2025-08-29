Radford Police Department investigating series of vehicle break-ins, one suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford City Police Department announced Friday that it was actively investigating a series of reported vehicle break-ins throughout the community.

Officials say the initial investigation began on Aug. 26 after a citizen reported a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple vehicle break-ins, and the suspect was captured on a Ring camera.

Between Aug. 28-29 additional vehicle break-ins were reported in the 100 block of Monroe Street. Further reports of vehicle break-ins have also been received in the Monroe Terrace and Rivers Edge areas.

At this time, one suspect is in custody, and officials say this investigation remains active and more information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Radford City Police Department at 540-731-3624.