Woman arrested following Campbell County suspicious fire investigation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman was arrested following a suspicious fire investigation that took place in Campbell County, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said deputies responded to Nash Lane around 8 a.m. on Friday after reports of a suspicious fire. Campbell County Public Safety, the Gladys Fire Department, and the Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, authorities arrested Brianna Reynolds on the following charges:

Arson (Burning or destroying dwelling house, etc.)

Assault & Battery of a Law-Enforcement Officer

Reynolds was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst, where she is currently being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office thanked the assistance from other agencies in this case.