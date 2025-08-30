Liberty University Police respond to shots fired report, determined as false

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University issued a statement after reports of shots fired on Saturday.
The university stated they received reports of shots fired near the Jerry Falwell Library on Saturday. Liberty University Police Department activated its response protocols and quickly determined the report as false.
Recommended Videos
The U.S. has recently seen an increase in hoax calls of shooting reports at schools around the country. Liberty University said they are currently investigating the matter.
Today, Liberty University received a false report of shots fired near the Jerry Falwell Library. Upon initial receipt of the report, the Liberty University Police Department responded immediately and activated its response protocols. It was quickly determined that the report was false.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Liberty University prioritizes the safety and security of our university community without exception.Liberty University spokesperson