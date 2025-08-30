Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

Liberty University Police respond to shots fired report, determined as false

Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University issued a statement after reports of shots fired on Saturday.

The university stated they received reports of shots fired near the Jerry Falwell Library on Saturday. Liberty University Police Department activated its response protocols and quickly determined the report as false.

Recommended Videos

The U.S. has recently seen an increase in hoax calls of shooting reports at schools around the country. Liberty University said they are currently investigating the matter.

Today, Liberty University received a false report of shots fired near the Jerry Falwell Library. Upon initial receipt of the report, the Liberty University Police Department responded immediately and activated its response protocols. It was quickly determined that the report was false.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Liberty University prioritizes the safety and security of our university community without exception.

Liberty University spokesperson

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos