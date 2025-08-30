Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears makes campaign appearance in Buchanan to support gubernatorial bid

BUCHANAN, Va. – Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears stopped in the Roanoke Valley on Saturday as part of her campaign to be Virginia’s next governor.

Earle-Sears brought “Operation Defend and Deliver” to Buchanan by touting Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s record on the economy and public safety. She told the audience she’s not worried about Abigail Spanberger currently leading in polls and fundraising, as she believes millions of dollars of support are coming from smaller donations.

“That tells you that there’s a groundswell of people who say, ‘All I’ve got [is] $5, but what I have, I wanna give.’ That’s real. That’s real passion, and that tells you that people like what we’re doing.” Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears

Both Earle-Sears and Spanberger are expected to be in Buena Vista on Monday for the Labor Day Festival, which marks the informal start of election season in the commonwealth.