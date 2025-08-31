Virginia Tech researcher shares tips on avoiding distracted driving

An man works his phone as he drives through traffic in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. Texas lawmakers are considering a statewide ban on texting while driving. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Distracted driving endangers lives on the road every day, and a researcher at Virginia Tech is sharing tips on how to stay safe when your phone tempts you while you’re behind the wheel.

“Cell phone use while you’re driving is especially risky. You’re five times more likely to crash if you’re driving while texting or browsing the web.” Charlie Klauer, Virginia Tech distracted driving expert

Prep before you press the gas

Charlie Klauer, a distracted driving expert at Virginia Tech, suggests that you ensure any music, GPS mapping, and all texting is complete before starting your drive.

Keep phones out of reach

In a recent study, Klauer and her collaborators found that “high school drivers confessed to spending 20 percent of every driving trip glancing at their phones.” It’s recommended that you keep your phone away from you when driving to decrease the chances of it being picked up.

Skip the touch screen

Klauer also mentioned how newer cars with touch screens in the center console can increase the risk of distracted driving. Newer models may have crowded displays that can draw eyes off the road, so it’s best to avoid visually noisy options. “When the car’s radio and HVAC system has knobs and dials, that risk drops significantly,” she said.

For the full article from Virginia Tech, click here.