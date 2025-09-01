9/11 Field of Honor Memorial makes its debut at Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival

Volunteers marked Labor Day by creating a poignant tribute to fallen 9/11 first responders at Beaver Dam Farm in Buchanan, planting 406 American flags and attaching 406 tags adorned with names and photos of those who made the ultimate sacrifice among the sunflowers at the farm.

The display, organized by Sirens & Salutes, represents the first time the Field of Honor has been incorporated into the festival’s program.

“These heroes put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities throughout the country. They ought to be respected and remembered,” said Bill Price, founder and president of Sirens & Salutes.

The tribute holds special significance for Price, whose godfather served as a New York City firefighter and was present during the collapse of the Twin Towers, losing 34 fellow firefighters that day.

“A lot of the guys I talk to in his house after 9/11 said ‘You know we’re just afraid our friends will be forgotten.’ When I heard them say that I said as long as I’m alive, they won’t be forgotten,” Price said.

Before volunteers began their work Monday morning, Price’s godfather personally thanked them via over the phone for their efforts to preserve the memory of his fallen colleagues.

Festival founder Candace Monaghan welcomed the addition of the memorial to the event. “It’s beautiful to have this tribute right in front of the sunflowers and reach all the people visiting here,” she said.

Scott Booher, a local first responder and Sirens & Salutes volunteer, reflected on the sacrifice of his fallen brothers and sisters. “To even stay in those towers after the calls to come back down were made, that just shows the sacrifice and the selfless service these first responders make every day,” he said.

The memorial will be displayed throughout both weekends of the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival.