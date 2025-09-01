Combat indoor allergies with fall cleaning

Spring isn’t the only season for cleaning.

In fact, fall is the perfect time to tidy up if you have allergies.

“I ask families to focus on their kitchens, bathrooms and basements – anywhere there can be standing water because those areas can harbor mold,” explained Sandra Hong, MD, an allergist for Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hong said cleaning up mold in the home can go a long way when it comes to easing allergy symptoms.

Dr. Hong also recommended dusting and vacuuming regularly, especially in the bedroom.

Remember to frequently wash your bedding as well and consider using dust mite covers as an extra layer of protection.

Changing those air filters before you turn on the heat can also be helpful.

If your allergies are still flaring up after a deep clean, certain medications can offer relief.

“Antihistamines can be helpful for both indoor and outdoor allergies, especially for symptoms like itching or sneezing,” Dr. Hong said. “For people dealing with nasal congestion or postnasal drip, I typically recommend nasal sprays – either nasal steroids or nasal antihistamines.”

Dr. Hong added that seeing an allergist can help you identify exactly what you’re allergic to and explore more treatment options.