Woman dead, 11 arrested after Martinsville mob shooting incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A woman is dead, and 11 people have been arrested after a shooting that occurred in Martinsville in August, Martinsville Police Department said.

MPD said on August 12, police responded to the 500 block of Forest Street for a large disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Crystal Jordan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Following the shooting, authorities said they investigated the incident and conducted numerous interviews. After the investigation, it was determined that a large group of people had planned to confront and fight a smaller group of Martinsville residents. This led the larger group to the site of the shooting, and they began assaulting the local residents. During this incident, firearms were shown and discharged, which led to the death of Jordan.

Officers said that nine Danville residents and two Henry County residents were arrested as a result, all of whom were charged with malicious wounding by mob. The investigation is still ongoing, and MPD expects more charges for many of the suspects.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.