Botetourt Co. farm owner publishes book

BOTETOURT CO, Va. – The Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival kicks off this weekend and it’s the tenth year for the event.

There’s a new book to mark the anniversary.

From Seeds to Sunshine: Our Farm’s Journey is about how far the Botetourt County farm has come over the years.

It just came out Saturday.

“This beautifully illustrated story teaches children about farming, growth, and the power of perseverance,” reads the book description.

The farm started in 1900s with a dairy farm, then they had beef cattle, and now a sunflower festival.

“Everybody’s been excited, they want to read it and see. I think they like the fact they’ve been here to the event and now they can read a story about it as well. I’ll be anxious to see everybody’s reaction this weekend,” said Candace Monaghan, the Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival Founder who started working on the book last year.

She said there’s always time to diversify your farm income and move a different direction, which is what happened in 2016 when the first sunflower festival happened.

When you visit the festival, you will be able to walk through the sunflower fields and read the story as you go on giant pages.

You can buy the book now on Amazon here.

You can find more about the festival and tickets here.