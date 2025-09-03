Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider

Local News

Missing person found dead outside of Roanoke home, police say

Roanoke City Police Department (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – A person reported missing on Aug. 30 was found dead outside of a Roanoke residence on Tuesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said Blake Sturm was last seen leaving his home in the 800 block of Morrill Ave in Southeast Roanoke. On Tuesday, officers responded to the home for the report that Sturm had been found dead on the property.

Recommended Videos

At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said. A death investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos