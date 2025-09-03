Missing person found dead outside of Roanoke home, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A person reported missing on Aug. 30 was found dead outside of a Roanoke residence on Tuesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said Blake Sturm was last seen leaving his home in the 800 block of Morrill Ave in Southeast Roanoke. On Tuesday, officers responded to the home for the report that Sturm had been found dead on the property.

At this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious, authorities said. A death investigation is ongoing.

