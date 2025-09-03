WATCH: Bojangles honors Virginia Tech with Big Bo Box

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Bojangles paid tribute to the area’s Hokie pride and Virginia Tech’s legendary “Lunch Pail” on Wednesday.

For a limited time, the fast food restaurant will offer the “Big Bo Box,” inspired by Virginia Tech. They celebrated the new offering with former Virginia Tech football coach Bud Foster, who spent the afternoon greeting guests and signing boxes.

“We got a great turnout today, and for them to launch the Bo Box that looks just like the lunch pail I carried on the sideline for 25 years is really incredible,” Foster said.

A portion of proceeds from the boxes will benefit the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation, which supports Foster’s legacy of uplifting educational and charitable initiatives in the commonwealth.