Attack, Endorse, Repeat: The Politics of Campaign Ads

ROANOKE, VA – It can feel like you’re being bombarded.

If it feels like you’re seeing more political ads, and earlier than usual, you’re not alone.

Dr. Cayce Myers, Professor and Director of Graduate Studies at Virginia Tech’s School of Communication, says this is becoming the norm.

“Races are becoming more competitive, and when you have a non-presidential election year, one of the big things is turnout,” Myers said.

So far this election cycle, nearly $16.5 million has been spent on advertising for the governor’s race alone.

“The election expense has soared,” Myers said.

And once candidates start running ads, they can’t stop without risking their momentum.

“That happens sometimes where candidates do run out of money. That’s kind of a question of what’s causing that. If they don’t have advertising momentum, then they don’t have awareness and they have lower turnout, or they’re having lack of support from their donors, which kind of symbolizes a weak campaign,” he said.

So what exactly are these ads saying — and why are they designed the way they are?

First, there are ads designed to build a candidate’s image — focusing on their values, vision, and leadership.

“I worked to bridge divides, stood up to both parties, and was named the most bipartisan member of Congress from Virginia,” one of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger’s ads said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“She is highlighting several things. The obvious is the bipartisanship, and that is a reach to moderate voters, or maybe voters that voted for Youngkin, that she may be able to get,” Myers said.

Next are endorsements.

“Don’t fall for empty Washington rhetoric. Vote Winsome Earle Sears and keep Virginia moving, the right direction,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said in one of Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears’ ads.

“A positive ad, tying to a person, and Youngkin, who is a popular governor, and who was able to, what she needs to do is recreate what he did in his last election, which is pull moderates,” Myers said.

And of course - attack ads.

“Attack ads are made because they work. If it gets resonance, then that opponent, rather than talk about their agenda or their identity, they’re having to respond to how they’re being framed by an opponent,” Myers said.