City of Lynchburg seeking public’s input on city’s walking, biking, transit and driving future

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg announced Thursday that it was seeking public input on the city’s walking, biking, transit and driving future.

According to officials, the Central Virginia Transportation Planning Organization (CVTPO) in partnership with the City of Lynchburg and the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company (GLTC), is seeking public input on a vision to make it easier and safer for people to access community resources in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Multimodal Transportation Plan will support a long term vision that will make it easier and safer to access important places like schools, parks, transit stops and routes. Using data and community input, the plan will help the GLTC and CVTPO prioritize projects and programs to implement to create a connected network that meets the needs of residents.

Lynchburg residents are encouraged to explore the proposed maps and offer feedback on the draft plan here.

To learn more about the plan and a timeline, you can click here.