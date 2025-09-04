First graduates of ECPI’s No Bounds program embark on new career paths

ROANOKE, Va. – The first students from ECPI University’s No Bounds program are graduating Friday night at the Jefferson Center at 6 p.m.

No Bounds, established at ECPI University, works with students who have intellectual disabilities. Not only do they take classes such as science, English and math, but they also learn job skills and gain hands-on work experience. This program helps bridge the gap for adults with intellectual disabilities after high school, equipping them with the skills necessary to secure employment.

“For me, it feels great we’re contributing in a very real way and in a very valued way because we’re giving them value. We’re giving the education system value because college programs for these guys are few and far between,” said Executive Director Tina Bhandari.

Currently, there are 25 students at No Bounds, but six are graduating Friday night. The six graduating already have jobs lined up at places like Friendship Retirement Living, Clean Sweep and Kroger.

10 News spoke with a few of the students graduating from No Bounds.

Joseph Koehler, who is graduating from No Bounds and will be working at Kroger, is happy he is graduating and excited to start his next chapter.

“Since I never worked before, I never worked when I was still in high school,” said Koehler

Tim Cross, who is also graduating, will hold two jobs, including one where he will work at a coffee shop at ECPI University.

“Really good, I’m happy. Really good,” said Cross.

Students graduating are receiving a portfolio degree. The portfolio includes certificates from general studies courses and specialized skill training, creating a comprehensive record of each student’s capabilities and achievements. Students had to pass 80% of their classwork and testing.

“I think it’s a bittersweet thing because these students that are graduating have been here for a long time, but we’re proud of them and it feels great that they’ve been able to come through the program and complete and celebrate graduation on Friday,” said Kevin Newby, who is the ECPI University Roanoke campus president.

James Foley is also graduating, and he will work at the coffee shop along with Cross and has applied for a job at Friendship Retirement Living. He is excited for what is next.

“It feels really good, can’t wait, and I learned a lot over the years. It taught me how to be independent,” said Foley.