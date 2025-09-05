Amazon to construct “last mile” distribution facility in Amherst County

Amazon and Expedia have joined a legal challenge to President Trump's travel ban. The companies argue it will hurt their employees and their business.

AMHERST CO., Va. – Amherst County announced Thursday that Amazon had purchased the largest lot in the Amelon Commerce Center to construct a “last mile” distribution facility.

The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County sold the 26-acre site to Amazon late August. Officials say Amazon has submitted site plans to build a 78,000 square foot small operation facility representing more than $16 million in capital investment. The facility is also slated to create dozens of local jobs.

“We are excited to welcome this internationally recognized company to the Amelon Commerce Center,” said Victoria Hanson, Executive Director of the EDA. “Amazon’s decision to invest in Amherst County and the Lynchburg region highlights the strength of our economy and the advantages of our transportation network.”