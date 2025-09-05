Bedford Police Department investigating theft that occurred in gas station parking lot

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department is currently investigating an incident where an item was stolen during a meet-up between a buyer and a seller at a Shell gas station.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the Shell Station located in the 800 block of Burks Hill Road in the Town of Bedford.

A person who was attempting to sell an item arranged to meet a potential buyer at the business. While the two were discussing the sale, a third, unidentified individual wearing dark clothing approached, took the item and fled toward the rear of the station.

As a precaution, Bedford Elementary School was placed on lockdown but has since been lifted. Responding officers alos determined that no weapon was displayed during the commission of the crime. The investigation is currently in its early stages.

Anyone with information that may assist in identifying or locating the suspect is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6012.