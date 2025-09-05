Nelson County Social Services sees improvement after leadership change

Nelson County’s Department of Social Services is making progress following leadership changes and investigations this year.

The county administrator took over management after concerns surfaced and the office of the children’s ombudsman conducted investigations. Since then, the agency’s performance appears to be improving.

Last month, the department received 23 child protective services referrals, with 65 percent accepted or validated. That marks a significant increase from last year, when only 26 percent were accepted. Officials say this improvement aligns Nelson County more closely with state and regional data.

This data is in positive contrast with Nelson’s SFY2024 data, which shows that 26% of Child Protective Services referrals were validated/accepted, 74% were screened out, 0% were assigned as investigations, and 90% were assigned as family assessments. This is more in line with Piedmont Region data for SFY2024 where 42% of Child Protective Services referrals were validated/accepted, 58% were screened out, 19% were assigned as investigations, and 78% were assigned as family assessments. Our staff is diligently working through all referrals and the data is reflecting that commitment. County Administrator, Candy McGarry

The department also added two new staff members this month and is actively recruiting for several other positions. A family services specialist and a benefits programs specialist began work Sept. 1. Job postings have been listed with the Virginia Department of Social Services for the roles of Social Services Director I, Family Services Supervisor, and Administrative Coordinator II.

Interim Director Allison McGarry said, “Family Services staff continue to complete training and engage with regional VDSS practice consultants and our neighboring agency partners for assistance.”

Training and partnerships with neighboring agencies are helping the department move forward. Work is also underway to create a new local DSS advisory board, with member recruitment expected to begin in late September. Those who are interested may contact County Administration at 434-263-7000 for more information.