Virginia Tech senior interns with the National Parks Conservation Association to protect national parks

A rising senior at Virginia Tech with a passion for the outdoors spent her summer interning for the National Parks Conservation Association.

She was their strategic communications intern, helping support the organization’s mission to protect and advocate for national parks.

Leila Christopher wrote articles, created graphics, and developed social media campaigns for the NCPA. Some of these projects reached more than 600,000 supporters. She wrote several features for the “Imagine America Without” campaign, which encouraged citizens to get involved with national parks.

“I wanted to help further their mission in any way possible. And as someone who is passionate about environmental conservation and public land advocacy, I was happy to fill in any gaps as needed.” Leila Christopher, Virginia Tech senior

Christopher says everyone deserves an opportunity to experience the natural wonders of the United States and would like to continue fighting for national park conservation after graduation this May.