What to know about road closures and transit during the Three Sisters Marathon in Danville

As runners get ready to lace up for the Three Sisters Marathon races on Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, there are several street closures to keep in mind.

DANVILLE, Va. – As runners get ready to lace up for the Three Sisters Marathon races on Friday, Sept. 5, and Saturday, Sept. 6, there are several street closures to keep in mind.

The event kicks off with a 5K race on Friday, starting at 916 West Main Street. On Saturday, the half-marathon and marathon races begin at 1060 West Main Street. The marathon course will wind through multiple parts of the city before finishing at Ballou Park.

Recommended Videos

Temporary street closures will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. Friday for the 5K and 6 a.m. Saturday for the half-marathon and marathon.

Here’s a breakdown of the closures:

5K (Friday, Sept. 5):

West Main Street - Wood Ave to intersection of West Main Street and South Main Street: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Major road-controlled crossovers on the 5K route include: Ballou Park Drive to Ballou Park Shopping Center Magnolia Drive to Wooding Avenue Woodland Drive to Virginia Avenue Westmoreland Court to Mount Vernon Avenue



Marathon (Saturday, Sept. 6):

West Main Street - 1100 West Main St. to Winstead Drive, back to 1100 West Main St: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

West Main Street/Main Street - 1100 West Main St. to Memorial Drive: 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorial Drive - Main Street to Robertson Bridge: 6 a.m. to noon

Robertson Bridge/Piedmont Drive/Riverside Drive exit ramps: 6 a.m. to noon

Riverside Drive/Hwy 58 westbound lanes only - Piedmont Drive to Westover Drive: 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Westover Drive eastbound lane only- Hwy 58 to Park Avenue: 6 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Park Avenue - Westover Drive to Piedmont Drive: 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., or until last runner clears

Piedmont Drive - Park Avenue to Robertson Bridge: 6 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Robertson Bridge: 6 a.m. to noon

Major road-controlled crossovers on the marathon route include:

West Main Street - 1100 West Main St. to Winstead Drive, back to 1100 West Main St: Bishop Road to Augusta Avenue River Oak Boulevard to Edgewood Drive Ferry Road to Booth Road Ballou Park Drive to Ballou Park Shopping Center Magnolia Drive to Wooding Avenue Woodland Drive to Virginia Avenue Westmoreland Court to Mount Vernon Avenue

Main Street - Ballou Park to Memorial Drive: Broad Street to Rison Street Holbrook Street to Holbrook Avenue Jefferson Avenue crossover North Ridge Street to South Ridge Street North Floyd Street to South Floyd Street North Union Street to South Union Street

Memorial Drive: Dan River Falls driveway to Upper Street Union Street Bridge to Poplar Street

Hwy 58 West to Westover Drive - eastbound travel only on intersecting roads: Fairview Avenue to Radio Lane Barrett Street Ingram Road Wyndover Road Church Avenue James Road Parkway Drive Vandola Road Avalon Drive Westhaven Drive Mobile Home Park Drive to Avalon Drive Oakhaven Drive to Blairloop Road Mitchell Street to Belaire Drive



Additionally, on Saturday, Danville Transit will temporarily adjust its fixed-route bus service from 6 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. During this time, fixed-route service will be suspended on the #3 and #5 Edgewood-Stokesland routes. Parts of the #1 Kemper Road, #2 Riverside, and #3 Danville Estates routes along Memorial Drive, Holbrook Street, Cleveland Street, and South Main Street will also be paused.

To help riders in affected areas, Danville Transit will offer door-to-door service by reservation. Trips must be scheduled in advance. All Handivan and Reserve A Ride trips during this period will be charged at the fixed-route fare rate.

For more information or to schedule a ride, call Danville Transit at 434-799-5144 or visit www.danvilletransit.com.