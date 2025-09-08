AARP releases three important tips to fight against fraud

FILE - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, July 14, 2022, in Marple Township, Pa. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission received over 64,000 romance scams reports that translated into $1.14 billion in reported losses. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Scams and fraud can impact anyone, and AARP is working to help you fight against it. They released three important tips to help you prevent scams and fraud, for both you and your loved ones.

Scams are often run by criminals

Recommended Videos

AARP said that many scams today are run by “organized international criminal networks,” not just individual scammers. The money stolen in these scams can be used to fund criminal activity around the world, including crimes as serious as human trafficking and forced labor. Preventing scams doesn’t just help you, but the victims of these criminals everywhere.

Safeguard your finances

There are plenty of passive actions you can take every day to prevent scams. Blocking unknown callers, using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, freezing your credit, checking your credit report, and shredding documents that contain personal and vulnerable information are listed as some of the top actions you can take by AARP.

Report the fraud

If you’re ever the victim of fraud or any kind of scam, be sure to report it as soon as possible. Fraud is oftentimes underreported, and your report may assist law enforcement in catching these criminals. You can report the incident to local police, or to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360, or visit the AARPFraud Watch Network here.