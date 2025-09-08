Governor Youngkin orders flags at half-staff to honor former Delegate John Alfred Cox

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an order for flags across the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff in memory of The Honorable John Alfred Cox. Cox was a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, representing the 55th District from 2010 to 2014.

The order directs that flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered on all state and local buildings and grounds. This gesture honors Cox’s dedication to serving his community and the Commonwealth.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, and remain at half-staff until sunset that day.

The order was signed by Gov. Youngkin on Sept. 8, 2025.