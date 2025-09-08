RCPS Leaders Report Early Success with New High School Cell Phone Policy — Parents, Teachers Weigh In

In January, Governor Glenn Youngkin’s cell phone order took effect statewide, aimed at reducing distractions, bullying, and improving student mental health. In August, Roanoke City Public Schools expanded the ‘bell-to-bell’ rule to high schoolers, and a month into the school year, leaders say the changes are already seeing encouraging signs of compliance.

“We’ve been able to be in schools and visit and actually see instruction in the classroom and honestly, not many cell phones at all,” said Archie Freeman, RCPS Chief Instructional and Administrative Officer.

The updated policy requires high school students to keep their phones turned off and stored in locked pouches from the first bell to the last. No scrolling between classes and no phones at lunch, unless there’s a medical need.

Freeman said only a small number of phones have been confiscated since the start of the year.

“Phones taken away, I would say yes, but it’s probably maybe two or three and when the phones are taken, they’re given back to the parents and the students. About 90% of the parents have been very compliant,” Freeman said.

In addition, teachers say they have also noticed changes in the classroom.

“That was a reason why I was really in favor of having the phones away for the whole day,” said Anne Dickey, a case manager and teacher at Patrick Henry High School. “We’re seeing greater focus and more successful classroom time than we had during post-COVID years. I feel like we’re off to a very good start.”

Though the district says parents can always reach their children through the main office, a few parents still have concerns. Mera Babineaux says while she supports the effort, she believes the policy could better address mental health needs.

“When you’re dealing with a student that has mental health issues or special education issues, sometimes the person they feel most able to talk to is their parent or their sibling and they can’t reach out if they’re having difficulty during the school day in that way,” Babineaux said. “I would hope the school district would take that into consideration.”

For now, district leaders told 10 News they will continue tracking results and exploring ways to improve compliance, noting teachers, administrators, and parents all play a role.

“It’s very important to keep parents involved throughout the entire process,” Freeman said. “We all want the same thing. We want our students to be successful in the classroom. Our parents want their children to be successful with school. We want them to be safe at school. So, we’re all working for the same priorities.”