Roanoke athlete celebrates 5,000 consecutive days of running

A Roanoke man is celebrating a momentous milestone: 5,000 consecutive days of running.

Derek Batey has been running every single day since Jan. 1, 2012. It all started with a major life change — he decided to quit smoking and replace a harmful habit with a healthy one.

What began as a personal commitment to better health quickly grew into a daily discipline that has lasted nearly 14 years.

Over the years, Derek has completed multiple marathons, 50Ks, triathlons and Ironman races. He has logged over 9,500 lifetime miles on Strava, with additional miles tracked previously on Endomondo. He averages 41 miles weekly.

What makes his story truly inspiring isn’t just the numbers—it’s his dedication through tough times. His daughter remembers him tying grocery bags around his shoes to run in deep snow. Another time, without any running gear, he ran a mile in a suit and dress shoes in a strip mall parking lot.

His journey is about much more than running. It’s about resilience, transformation and the power of community. By turning the challenge of quitting smoking into a 5,000-day run streak, Derek has inspired friends, family and countless others to prioritize their health and see what’s possible with dedication and perseverance.