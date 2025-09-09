Man arrested following stabbing incident in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested and one person was injured following a stabbing that occurred in Blacksburg on Saturday, Blacksburg Police Department said.

BPD said they responded to the 900 block of University City Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday after reports of a stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital, was treated, and released the next day.

Authorities said during an investigation, they executed a search warrant at a home on the 1100 block of University City Boulevard. As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Ben Plaue was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Law enforcement believes the suspect and the victim had an “unknown personal dispute.”

Plaue is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.