Active manhunt underway in Barren Springs community near Gardner Road

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have launched an active manhunt in the Barren Springs community, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit is centered near Gardner Road close to Route 100, where law enforcement officials are urging residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity immediately.

A significant police presence remains in the area as officers continue their search.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure community safety.

