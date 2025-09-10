Money Matters | What shoppers need to know about the de minimis rule change

If you love hunting for bargains online, it’s time to talk about the “de minimis rule.”

For nearly a century, goods valued below a certain threshold could enter the U.S. duty-free, according to Maribel Aber, correspondent for CNN’s Money Matters.

That threshold has been $800 since 2015. Chances are, many of your orders from Amazon, TikTok, Temu, Shein, and others fell under that limit.

But now, the Trump administration has closed this long-standing de minimis loophole. For the next six months, all imports, regardless of value, will face duties ranging from 10% to 50%, or a flat fee of up to $200.

Here’s how it could affect you:

First, many global shippers have suspended some U.S. parcel services. If you’re expecting a package, check its status.

Second, for new purchases, watch for “import fees” or customs charges at checkout, extra costs that could drive up the final price.

Policies may vary by retailer, but the bottom line is this: double-check before you click “buy” because your money matters.