Residential fire on Cedar Cove Street quickly contained, no injuries reported

BEDFORD, Va. – Firefighters from several local departments responded early Wednesday morning to a residential fire on Cedar Cove Street. The fire was reported at 6:08 a.m., prompting dispatch of units from Bedford, Moneta, and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg.

According to Bedford Fire Department officials, heavy smoke was visible from the rear of the house upon arrival. Engine 1’s crew took command of the fire attack, while a team from BCoFR M14-8 conducted a primary search of the residence.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes, with three hand lines actively used during suppression efforts. All searches of the home came back negative, and no injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Units involved in the response included Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tankers 1 and 7, Trucks 7A and 8, Engines 8 and 13, Tanker 5, Ambulance 14, M14-8, and County 10.

The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the operation.

The Bedford Fire Department says they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.