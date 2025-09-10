SML Good Neighbors wins global award for local literacy efforts

Literacy rates are dropping across the U.S., affecting Americans of all ages. In Virginia, literacy now hovers around the 85% mark, raising concerns about the future.

Lisa Leitz, a literacy advocate, explains, “Literacy is more than just reading. It’s about civic literacy and knowing how to serve your community.”

This week, SML Good Neighbors was announced as a Successful Practice Honoree by the Library of Congress. The organization was recognized for its efforts in promoting literacy and is one of only 15 worldwide to receive the honor.

“It’s certainly very validating that the methods and work that we’re doing is being recognized as successful,” said a representative from SML Good Neighbors.

The organization works with children in multiple ways including summer camps designed to build reading skills while school is out. They emphasize individual attention to foster literacy growth.

“We believe that exposure and fostering a love will in turn have a domino effect of a child wanting to participate,” the representative added.

Despite efforts from groups like SML Good Neighbors, Virginia still ranks in the bottom half of the nation in literacy. This has prompted the state to take new measures.

In 2022, Virginia passed the Virginia Literacy Act to improve literacy outcomes in children. Jackie Smith, executive director of the Community Youth Program, stresses the importance of reading from an early age.

“It takes a child all the way through schools and into the real world. Into their jobs and into the community to be an educated voter or to understand a bill,” Smith said.

Smith also notes that reading isn’t just limited to school. Parental involvement can make a significant difference.

“Read to your children. Every single day. Starting from birth or before. Read to them and show them that you enjoy reading,” she advised.

One of the biggest reasons kids fall behind in literacy is technology.

“That can suck you in instead of reading a book that takes a little more energy than it does to keep scrolling. Put the phone down and pick up a book,” Smith urged.