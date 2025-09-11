Pittsylvania County man charged with 20 counts in child sexual exploitation case

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County man has been arrested and faces multiple charges related to the sexual exploitation of children, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation began Aug. 28 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Cybercrimes and Special Investigations divisions further investigated the allegation, leading to the arrest of 55-year-old Stephen Scott Herndon of Danville, who lives in Pittsylvania County.

Recommended Videos

Herndon faces 20 counts, including possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography. He is being held without bond at the Pittsylvania County jail. A first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Kenyi at 434-432-7929 or call anonymously at 1-800-791-0044.