Virginia Tech cadets, Blacksburg firefighters pay tribute to 9/11 heroes

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets and Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department gathered early Thursday morning in Lane Stadium to honor the first responders of 9/11.

For an hour, participants climbed, walked, and ran the stadium steps. Some firefighters wore 50 pounds of gear in solidarity with the first responders who climbed the Twin Towers’ stairs over two decades ago.

Marissa Munoz, a junior cadet staff sergeant at Virginia Tech, said, “Seeing the people in Firefighter gear, climbing up and down those stairs along with everyone in the corps. Everyone pushing out and motivating each other. It is truly inspiring and very heartwarming to see.”

William Seely, Virginia Tech’s commandant of cadets, noted, “This is a way to honor our first responders and to recognize the heroics that occurred on nine-eleven some twenty-four years ago.”

After the stair climb, the corps and firefighters gathered outside Lane Hall for a ceremony of remembrance featuring a 21-gun salute and flag raising.

Todd Jones, a firefighter with the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department, said, “This is the fifth time we’ve partnered with the corps of cadets in doing the flag raising ceremony. Before this we were in the stadium doing the stair climb with the entire corps.”

Athletes from Virginia Tech’s women’s soccer and lacrosse teams also attended the ceremony.

Natalie Mitchell, a senior on the women’s soccer team, said, “It was cool to see the firefighters here, I don’t think we knew that they were going to be here. Just great to see everyone here showing support even so many years later.”

Though most students at the ceremony were not born when the 9/11 attacks occurred, they recognize the importance of that day.

Taylor Price, a senior on the women’s soccer team, said, “Obviously we weren’t alive, but it’s a huge part of our history and I think that we mourn and grieve with everybody that was a part of it. And the first responders that lived and died that day for people. Just very grateful that they fought for our country like that.”

Seely added, “We’re here because of some tremendous sacrifices, not just on 9/11 but throughout history. Our great American history with those that served our country.”

Munoz reflected, “It is always an honor to pay respects for the lives lost on 9/11. It is something that impacted the people near me. Me growing up in Jersey I know it affected a lot of family and friends, who are close to me, that I went to school with.”

For those old enough to remember, the message is clear: never forget.

Jones said, “I think it’s a reminder of the tragedy and the pain and suffering that we as a nation felt. But our job as an older generation is to pass it on so the younger generation knows a little bit of the pain and suffering and what we did as a country to come together.”