33rd Smith Mountain Lake Antique and Classic Boat Show set to impress this weekend

MONETA, Va. – If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, the 33rd annual Antique and Classic Boat Show is taking place on Saturday at Goodhue Boat Company. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and typically draws about 2,000 spectators eager to see a wide range of boats and meet fellow enthusiasts.

“It’s always exciting to see the new boats that you have not seen before,” said Publicity Chairman John Seal of the Smith Mountain Lake Chapter Antique and Classic Boat Society.

Recommended Videos

You can expect about 40 boats, from classic wooden runabouts to fiberglass models and everything in between.

One of the show’s crowd-pleasers is an Amphicar — a vehicle that can be driven on land and water.

“Most of the spectators that come out here in one way or another have a connection to old birds. Typically, it’s something like my grandfather had an old wooden boat that looked like that when my dad or my family had a fiberglass boat that I learned to ski on,” said Seal.

John Coffman is coming to the boat show with his 1950 Criss Cross Riviera.

“I came to the boat show about 10 years ago, and I thought they were beautiful. Never rode in a wooden boat in my life, but we now have five wooden boats. So it’s an addition,” said Coffman.

Although admission is free, the show is hoping to raise up to $10,000 for SML Good Neighbors and Henry Fork Services.