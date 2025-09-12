New Virginia order expands COVID-19 vaccine access for 2025-2026 season

The Virginia Department of Health has issued a statewide standing order allowing pharmacists to administer the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine to Virginians 65 and older and adults 18 to 64 with underlying health conditions without a prescription.

State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton signed the order on September 10 to improve access to the updated vaccine, which is expected to better match this season’s COVID-19 strains.

Recommended Videos

Pharmacists in Virginia typically administer vaccines either under direct authorization from a medical provider or by following statewide pharmacy protocols established by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. These protocols align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Immunization Schedule.

Currently, the CDC schedule references the 2024–2025 COVID-19 vaccine formulation but does not yet include the 2025–2026 version. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet September 18-19, 2025, to vote on the updated vaccines. Following the ACIP vote, the CDC director or the Secretary of Health and Human Services will decide whether to endorse the recommendation.

Adults under 65 without health conditions and those under 18 are advised to consult their healthcare providers about vaccination.