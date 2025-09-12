Passenger dies in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-81S in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash in Rockbridge County.

The crash involved two vehicles and occurred Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 199.6.

A 1995 Ford Super Wagon was traveling south on Interstate 81 when a 2004 Freightliner tractor-trailer merged into its lane. The Ford swerved to avoid the truck, lost control, and crashed into the median, rolling over several times.

Domingo Sanchez-Lopez, 23, a passenger in the Ford, was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Rockbridge Community Hospital, where he later died.

The Ford’s driver and two other passengers were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.