Virginia Education Association Launches Department of Equity, Justice and Learning

The Virginia Education Association is taking action to close the gaps within education.

“Equity does not mean that someone is being given something extra. It does level the playing field,” Director of the Department of Equity, Justice and Learning Taisha Claytor Steele said.

That’s why they’re launching the new Department of Equity, Justice, and Learning.

It’s an initiative Claytor Steele says is focused on making sure every student and educator has the resources and support they need.

“Think about all the diverse needs, and all the diverse identities across Virginia. We see children who don’t even show up to school,” Claytor Steele said.

The move comes as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the country face growing pressure.

But as a member-funded union, the VEA is making sure protections are in place.

“This is a time where these programs are being dissolved. That’s why this is important for us to continue to do this. That is exactly why it’s important,” she said.

Claytor Steele says part of the goal is to help students see themselves in their education.

“When students see themselves in curriculum, when students can see themselves in the educators who support them, when students feel included, when they feel like they’re a part of this process, they are going to naturally do better,” she said.

And while race is a big factor in discussions about equity, Steele says it’s also about accessibility

“We’re also talking about equity in access. So, this also extends to our rural districts and locals in the state of Virginia,” she said.

Claytor Steele will represent the VEA at the General Assembly, lobbying for legislation that protects and expands equity in Virginia schools.

“Making sure that policies and practices are being put in place and that people are considering the impact that the rollbacks of these policies and programs have on our educators, have on our students, and ultimately have on public education,” she said.