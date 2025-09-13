2025 SML Walk to End Poverty to be held September 20

MONETA, Va. – The 2025 Walk to End Poverty will be held on Saturday, September 20!

The walk features a 5k and a 10k walk or run at Smith Mountain Lake State Park. The walk is set to begin at 10 a.m., and lunch will be provided at 11 a.m.

You can register and donate online until midnight on September 20.

“Participants can register on the event day starting at 9 AM,” Winters said. “It will be a fun day raising money for a great cause – our SML neighbors in need. Prolonged high living costs have had a devastating impact on families who are struggling with poverty. Over the past three years, we have seen a 58% increase in the number of families who are seeking food and crisis financial assistance.” Jane Winters, Executive Director and CEO of Lake Christian Ministries

For more information on the walk, click here.