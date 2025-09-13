Roanoke Halftime Live to return for sixth season

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County Public Schools announced that “Halftime Live” will be returning for its sixth season.

RCPS said marching band performances for the following games will be available to view for free online:

Recommended Videos

September 19: Northside High School

September 25: Cave Spring High School

October 17: Glenvar High School

October 24: William Byrd High School

October 31: Hidden Valley High School

Some of the halftime shows are subject to change, weather permitting.

To watch the halftime shows, click here.