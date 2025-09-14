Lynchburg Police search for suspect in stabbing

A wanted man who Lynchburg Police say stabbed a 27-year-old female while breaking up a brawl early Saturday morning now faces an additional charge.

Tykwon Mitchell, 25, fled the scene after the fight outside of a residence in the 500 block of Chambers Street, according to Lynchburg Police.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., police responded to Lynchburg General Hospital on a report of a patient suffering from multiple stab wounds. The wounds were considered non-life-threatening.

Mitchell is now charged with Malicious Wounding, in addition to previous charges.

People with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900