Christiansburg mourns ‘Dude’ Griffith, heart of iconic Dude’s Drive-In

Dude Griffith, the original “Dude” who inspired the name of the beloved Dudes Drive-In in Christiansburg, has passed away at 89.
"For decades, Dude wasn’t just the name behind the drive‑in, he was its heart. He built something much more than a restaurant; he created a tradition. Since 1978, his vision, passion, and warmth made every visit special," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
Recommended Videos
See the restaurant’s entire statement below:
It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of the original “Dude” - Dude Griffith of Dudes Drive- In in Christiansburg, at the age of 89.
For decades, Dude wasn’t just the name behind the drive‑in, he was its heart. He built something much more than a restaurant; he created a tradition. Since 1978, his vision, passion, and warmth made every visit special.
Dude took pride in doing things right: the quarter‑pound beef for his favorite, the Dude Burger, pressed fresh daily, the steamed buns, the classic toppings. And then there’s the chili, made with love and passed down family‑style, in large batches several times a week.
More than our menu, though, his legacy lives in the people: the staff who’ve served alongside him, many for years; the community members who stopped by not just for the burger, but for the smile, the familiarity, the sense of home.
We will miss you, Dude. Thank you for everything you built, every smile you gave, every burger and shake served with your touch. The torch you lit will continue to burn bright here in Christiansburg. Your legacy will always be a part of us.
Rest in peace, Dude Griffith. Your drive‑in, your family, your community will celebrate you always.Dude's Drive-In