Christiansburg mourns ‘Dude’ Griffith, heart of iconic Dude’s Drive-In

Dude Griffith, the original “Dude” who inspired the name of the beloved Dudes Drive-In in Christiansburg, has passed away at 89.

"For decades, Dude wasn’t just the name behind the drive‑in, he was its heart. He built something much more than a restaurant; he created a tradition. Since 1978, his vision, passion, and warmth made every visit special," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

