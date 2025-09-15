Operation Lifesaver hosts train safety week, urges caution around tracks

Operation Lifesaver is hosting “See tracks? Think Trains” Week promoting safety around train tracks and train crossings. It comes as Virginia has seen over 170 incidents with train crossings in the past four years.

According to VDOT, these incidents have led to 44 fatalities and 18 injuries. But the issue isn’t just in Virginia.

“Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train,” says Jennifer DeAngelis, director of communications and marketing for Operation Lifesaver.

Many of these collisions occur when drivers attempt to circumvent crossing guards, with experts warning that judging a train’s speed can be deceptively difficult.

“They’re moving much faster than you think they are. They are quieter than you think they are. And that extra couple minutes is worth the wait,” DeAngelis said.

For drivers who become stranded on railroad tracks, safety measures are in place. Each crossing is equipped with a blue sign displaying an emergency phone number and location identifier. However, DeAngelis emphasizes that the first priority should be personal safety.

“If you get stuck or stalled on the tracks the first thing you should do is get out of your vehicle and get away from the tracks. Even if you don’t see a train,” she said.

The safety expert also highlighted several illegal activities that put lives at risk. Walking on or near tracks can result in trespassing charges, while railroad bridges and tunnels pose particular dangers as they only accommodate trains.

Another dangerous practice involves placing objects on the tracks. “You should never put anything on the tracks. It puts you in danger, it puts your community in danger, it puts the folks on the train in danger. It’s just not worth it,” DeAngelis warned, adding that debris the train hits can fly off the tracks and injure bystanders.