Stay Safe: Essential tips for flood preparedness during National Preparedness Month

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – As National Preparedness Month continues, local emergency personnel are reminding residents to make a plan and have supplies ready in case a disaster strikes.

Daniel Murray, the emergency manager for Botetourt County, said flooding is common in the area and that families should plan for at least 72 hours without power or running water.

“If you just keep a spirit of preparedness throughout the year and keep those few things in the back corner of your cabinet, then when these things do happen and knock the power out, then you are prepared for that 72 hours that we recommend,” said Murray.

Murray encourages residents to learn evacuation routes and have a plan in place for where to go if they need to leave their homes, especially in the event of flooding.

Emergency personnel recommend having the following essentials stored away:

Non-perishable food. Have extra food and water for pets.

Portable power sources (power banks) to charge phones or laptops.

A cooking stove and fuel suitable for indoor/outdoor use according to manufacturer guidelines.

A sleeping bag or blankets to stay warm if power is out.

A first-aid kit and any necessary prescription medications (store extra if possible).

A way to purify water (tablets, filters, or boiling supplies).

Cash.

A “go bag” with copies of important documents, medication, cash, and basic supplies in case you need to evacuate quickly.

After a disaster, the first steps should be to ensure your safety, check on loved ones, and communicate your status to others.

Also, make sure it’s safe to stay in your house.

“If you’re not safe to stay, make sure you reach out to 911 as emergency services come around and check on people. Depending on what’s been affected in your house, it might be that you’re able to stay, you’re not able to stay, you may have to come to a shelter that we set up, or go live with someone else for a little bit,” said Murray.