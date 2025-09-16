611 train prepares for fall excursions

ROANOKE, Va. – The 611 train is preparing to leave the station for fall excursions starting next week.

The locomotive is currently at the Virginia Museum of Transportation in Roanoke before returning to Goshen on September 26. In the meantime, staff from the Roanoke chapter of the National Railway Historical Society completed painting their tool car, also known as the N&W 1407. It was first used with the 611 in 1982, carrying the tools, lubricants, and anything needed during an excursion.

“Over the last several months, we’ve been doing brake worke, and spring work, and maintenance on the generator and things like that so it’s moving and ready, ready to go up the rails and the 611 guys don’t have to do anything to it other than move their stuff in.“ Tim Witt, President of the Roanoke Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society

The tool car will be one out of 13 that the 611 will pull.