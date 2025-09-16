CARFiT event looking to help older drivers in the Roanoke Valley improve safety

The Local Office on Aging and Lewis Gale Medical Center Trauma Services will offer a free safety check for older drivers in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday morning.

The interactive, educational program will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Roanoke Baptist Church on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke. During this drive-through event, trained volunteers will provide information to help ensure vehicles are a good fit for drivers.

If you’re interested in participating, you can register or get more information by contacting Delaine Caldwell at the Local Office on Aging at 540-345-0451, ext. 3041, or by email at dcaldwell@loaa.org.