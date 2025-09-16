Skip to main content
CARFiT event looking to help older drivers in the Roanoke Valley improve safety

The free, interactive, and educational program will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(Pixabay)

The Local Office on Aging and Lewis Gale Medical Center Trauma Services will offer a free safety check for older drivers in the Roanoke Valley on Tuesday morning.

The interactive, educational program will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Roanoke Baptist Church on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke. During this drive-through event, trained volunteers will provide information to help ensure vehicles are a good fit for drivers.

If you’re interested in participating, you can register or get more information by contacting Delaine Caldwell at the Local Office on Aging at 540-345-0451, ext. 3041, or by email at dcaldwell@loaa.org.

