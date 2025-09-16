Ribbon cutting held for Essential Hands group home in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new resource for mental health just opened its doors.

Essential Hands celebrated its ribbon cutting for a new four-bedroom residential facility in Lynchburg. Leaders say it’s the first of its kind for adults in the area.

“I wanted to open it for the community because mental health is very important—something close to my heart,” said the founder. “I have family members who suffer from mental health issues, and this is our response to that need for this community.”

The group home is licensed by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and will begin welcoming residents Oct. 1. Anyone 18 or older struggling with mental or behavioral health challenges can apply by calling or emailing the organization. Residents can stay as long as needed, and leaders say they have plans to expand their homes and services.