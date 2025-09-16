Smith Mountain Lake State Park to host 17th Annual SML Walk to End Poverty

MONETA, Va. – Lake Christian Ministries aims to raise $100,000 at this Saturday’s SML Walk to End Poverty.

The 17-year event is taking place at Smith Mountain Lake State Park, starting at 10 a.m. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Organizers say every dollar raised up to $50,000 will be matched. All proceeds for the SML Walk to End Poverty go towards the Lake Christian Ministries.

“One time of year. The one day that we get to bring all of our supporters, new members of the community that are learning about us together,” said Executive Director Jane Winters.

Lake Christian Ministries helps people who are at or below 250% of the federal poverty income guidelines across Franklin, Bedford, and Pittsylvania counties with food assistance, clothing, furniture, job readiness, and emergency assistance.

So far this year, the nonprofit has helped about 2,800 people. Last year, the group helped about 4,000 people.

“It’s a community-driven effort, and it makes everyone who’s here feel a little bit better that they’ve helped their neighbors in need have a better tomorrow,” said Winters.

New Tomorrow’s Program Director Michelle Swanson said the demand for services has risen sharply. Over the last three years, Lake Christian Ministries said the need has gone up about 58%, and 74% of families have children who are 12 years and younger.

“With the increase in inflation with food prices, and utilities, and not a lot of increases in your income, it’s hard for people to move towards that stabilization,” said Swanson.

Beyond the walk, local businesses are pitching in. Throughout September, participating Smith Mountain Lake restaurants — including Tiff’s Lakefront, The Copper Kettle, and Old Oak Café — will donate 10 percent of your tab to Lake Christian Ministries’ hunger relief efforts.