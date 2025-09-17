Locations in our region selected for Recreational Trails Program grants

Concerns about new trail at Mill Creek Lake

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Federal Highway Administration have awarded grants to 12 trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program.

The program is a federal matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities.

The 2025 projects representing non-motorized, motorized, and diverse trail uses across the commonwealth were selected from 24 applications received during an open application process that ended in May. Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authories, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations were eligible to compete for funding.

Information on future RTP grant rounds will be available here.

Selected projects: