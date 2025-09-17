Locations in our region selected for Recreational Trails Program grants

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Federal Highway Administration have awarded grants to 12 trail projects through the Recreational Trails Program.
The program is a federal matching reimbursement program established to construct and rehabilitate recreational trails and trail-related facilities.
The 2025 projects representing non-motorized, motorized, and diverse trail uses across the commonwealth were selected from 24 applications received during an open application process that ended in May. Counties, cities and towns, park and recreation authories, tribal governments, state agencies, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations were eligible to compete for funding.
Information on future RTP grant rounds will be available here.
Selected projects:
- Smith Creek Sensory Trail Restroom, Town of Clifton Forge, $148,400.
- Swan Bridge Replacement, Gloucester County, $250,000.
- Sandy Bottom Nature Park Trail Enhancements, City of Hampton, $136,065.60
- Siegen Forest and Germanna Ford Boat Launch Parking, Historic Germanna, $76,389.28
- Dark Hollow Falls Restoration and Reroute, Shenandoah National Park Trust, $101,200.
- Mill Creek Trailhead Improvements, Town of Narrows, $96,000.
- North Trail Reroute at Leopold’s Preserve, White House Farm Foundation, $37,750.
- Cumberland State Forest Willis River Swinging Bridge Replacement, Virginia Department of Forestry, $250,000.
- New River Water Trail Recovery, New River Conservancy, $146,625.
- New River Water Trail Wayfinding and Signage, New River Valley Regional Commission, $63,600.
- James River Water Trail Last Lock Boat Ramp, Botetourt County, $160,000.
- Equipment Purchase for Motorized Trail System, Southwest Regional Recreation Authority, $321,769.24