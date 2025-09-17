Lynchburg student arrested for possessing a firearm on school property after investigation into social media post

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg Student has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property after LPD investigated an incident in which a social media post was made that depicted a 16-year-old boy holding a handgun in what appeared to be a bathroom at E.C. Glass High School Tuesday, according to officials.

LPD said that officers became aware of the concerning social media post at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

Officers immediately initiated an investigation and worked closely with Lynchburg City Schools staff. Officers quickly identified and located the juvenile at his residence, and with the cooperation of the family, conducted a search of the home and recovered the firearm.

The 16-year-old E.C. Glass Student has been charged and is being held at the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Facility.

LPD wants to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to E.C. Glass High School.