Lynchburg student arrested for possessing a firearm on school property after investigation into social media post

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg Student has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property after LPD investigated an incident in which a social media post was made that depicted a 16-year-old boy holding a handgun in what appeared to be a bathroom at E.C. Glass High School Tuesday, according to officials.
LPD said that officers became aware of the concerning social media post at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Recommended Videos
Officers immediately initiated an investigation and worked closely with Lynchburg City Schools staff. Officers quickly identified and located the juvenile at his residence, and with the cooperation of the family, conducted a search of the home and recovered the firearm.
The 16-year-old E.C. Glass Student has been charged and is being held at the Lynchburg Juvenile Detention Facility.
LPD wants to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to E.C. Glass High School.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Sacks at (434) 942-7622 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at http://p3tips.com, or via the P3 app on your mobile device. To receive a link to our anonymous tip form via text, text CVCS to 738477.