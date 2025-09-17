WATCH: Navy Blue Angels flyover VMI for Constitution Day

LEXINGTON, Va. – The VMI community celebrated Constitution Day in a very patriotic way Wednesday morning.

The cloud ceiling was too low for the Blue Angels flyover attempts in Lexington, but that didn’t stop spectators from showing their appreciation as the pilots made their way to Washington, D.C.

The pilots’ journey started this morning from their base in Pensacola, Florida.

Commander John Keilty III was part of the reason for the detour by VMI, since he is an alumnus from the Class of 2010 — and this is his last year with the Blue Angels.

It wasn’t the day they planned, but Commander Keilty’s parents are still proud.

“He worked very hard here. He was just an average student, but I think John would be the first one to say, if you have a dream, go for it. You don’t have to be an intellectual, you don’t have to be some superstar. Just work hard, stay the course and you will be successful,” his parent said.

Commander Keilty flies in the right wing position, which is a critical role for tight formations and intricate maneuvers.

The Blue Angels will perform this weekend at the NAS Oceana Air Show.