Food truck Thursday features Chris’s Coffee and Custard

ROANOKE, Va. – Chris’s Coffee and Custard, a coffee shop that employs and trains young adults with special abilities, is in the process of making a big move across the valley! The shop is set to open in the historic Starkey School building in 2026.

The move comes after a fire destroyed their food truck and an expired lease forced them to find a new location. Despite these challenges, the coffee shop continues its mission of workforce training and community outreach.

At Food Truck Thursday at Roanoke County’s administration building, the team was excited to serve and reconnect with the community.

Beth Woodrum, executive director of Lovable Services and Chris’s Coffee and Custard, said, “This is our third event and so we’re excited to be back out in the community and see everybody. We’re able to keep our young adults and support staff employed, and we’re real excited about continuing our workforce training program through our outreach services in the community.”

The coffee shop recently received approval to build a kitchen within 90 days. This will allow them to serve coffee and custard on the go while renovations continue at the new location.