Chris’s Coffee & Custard prepares for new chapter after lease ends, fire destroys truck

ROANOKE, Va. – After a fire destroyed their mobile food truck and with their lease expiring at the end of August, Chris’s Coffee & Custard is packing up and preparing for a big move.

“We knew that we would have to do something pretty quick,” said owner Beth Woodrum.

The shop, which employs and trains young adults with special abilities, has operated out of its Southeast Roanoke location for more than four years. But now, it’s moving across the valley to the historic Starkey School building in Roanoke County.

“We’re going to be ahead of the game. Instead of opening next fall, we’re going to be able to open ’26. That is truly a blessing for us. It’s going to be awesome,” Woodrum said.

The team worked with Roanoke County leaders to get approval to build a kitchen in just 90 days, which will allow them to continue serving coffee and custard on-the-go while renovations are underway.

Back in April, a fire at Noke Van Co. burned down their food truck. Thanks to community donations, they’re buying a new trailer next week to take their menu back out on the road.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

“Put that on our new trailer, increase our activities out in the community... catering events as well,” said Woodrum.

With the move, employee hours will be reduced temporarily.

“They will have decreased hours for a little while and they understand but are excited about our future,” she said of her employees.

Chris’s is also launching a major fundraising campaign to help cover renovation costs at the new site, which total $950,000.

“We are really excited about the community supporting us… fulfill this dream that we have for young adults with special abilities,” Woodrum said. “We’ll be able to take what we’ve learned here and expand… looking forward to the next five years.”

They’re also seeking volunteers to help with renovations.

To donate or find out how to get involved, click here.