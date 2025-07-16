Chris’s Coffee and Custard to move to new location

ROANOKE, Va. – Chris’s Coffee and Custard announced that it would be moving locations from 9th Street to the historic Starkey School.

The shop said in a social media post on Friday:

As one door closes, another door opens!

Our lease is ending on August 30th. Construction is now in full swing at the historic Starkey School!

We will be closing Chris’s Coffee & Custard, 9th Street location, on August 30, 2025.

We will have a full-functioning kitchen at Starkey School by September 30th which will allow us to serve community events from our NEW Chris’s trailer, as well as fulfill catering orders! However, we will not be open to the public until all the renovations are complete.

The new Chris’s Coffee & Custard is expected to open in January 2026!

We were not expecting the time frame to be moved up, but we are very excited to be in our new building sooner than we anticipated. Because of the accelerated timeline, WE NEED YOUR HELP! To complete the renovations on time, we need the community to come along side of us with donations and sponsorships! Please consider giving to our Capital Campaign.

We look forward to opening our new location to serve our community and welcoming our young adults back to work again!

Chris's Coffee and Custard